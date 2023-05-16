Maharashtra: Fake railway ticket racket, being run using illegal software, busted

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV RPF arrested the accused

Maharashtra's Nagpur RPF (Railway Protection Force) busted a fake railway ticket racket on Tuesday. The members of the racket used to sell make duplicate tickets by using software and selling them in the black market. The RPF arrested an accused in a raid in Nagpur. He was allegedly running a huge nexus of black marketing of tickets through fake software called Nexus.

RPF got information from its confidential sources that a person in Hanuman Nagar area of ​​Nagpur was black marketing tickets by illegally booking tickets. Acting on the tip of information, the RPF team raided a house and recovered about 55 booked tickets including Rs 2 lakh and two laptops from there. When RPF checked the system, a fraud of about 83 lakhs was detected. After this RPF arrested the accused broker.

According to RPF, the arrested accused used to book tickets through illegal software and then sell them at 2-3 times higher prices. The accused was running this fake ticket business since 2016. Through Nexus software, the accused used to book 15-20 tickets in one go. According to RPF, Nexus software works similarly to Red Mirchi and Covid-19 software.

