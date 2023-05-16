Gurugram: Doctor rapes patient with alleged help of her friend; case registered

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Woman allegedly rapped by a doctor

Gurugram police filed a rape case against a doctor for allegedly raping his 36-year-old patient at a guest house in Sector 40. The victim had come to him for treatment at the guest house, the police said on Tuesday.

She went to consult one doctor named Rakesh following days of poor health, the complaint filed by the woman read. She got to know about him through a friend of hers.

"I reached the guest house around 5 pm. I was called to a room where my friend and doctor were drinking alcohol together. I had a cold drink that was offered to me by my friend and started feeling a little dizzy," the woman said.

"In the meantime, my friend went out saying she had to meet someone urgently. After she left, the doctor raped me. I moved to police after reaching home," she added.

An FIR was registered against Rakesh under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 40 police station on Monday.

"We are verifying the facts and are seeking Rakesh. It will be clear only after the arrest that the accused is a doctor or not. We will also ask the friend of the woman to join the investigation," said Sector 40 Station House officer (SHO) Satish Kumar.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Pakistan: 9-year-old girl killed, 5 injured as policeman opens fire at students