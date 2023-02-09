Thursday, February 09, 2023
     
Maharashtra: Bull storms through jampacked Urs fair in Osmanabad, 14 injured | WATCH

Maharashtra: The incident took place during the main program of the Urs fair 'Charaga'. People in a huge numbers reached the fair to offer prayers.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Raju Kumar | Osmanabad
Updated on: February 09, 2023 12:04 IST
Bull attacks people during fair
In a shocking incident, a bull stormed through a crowd during the Urs fair in Khaja Nagar, Osmanabad, Maharashtra leaving 14 people injured on Wednesday night. All injured were admitted to the district hospital where they were getting treatment.

The bull that barged into the fair of Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi created chaos making a stampede-like situation at the fair. In the viral video, people are seen running hither and thither out of panic to escape the angry bull in the jampacked fair. 

About 15 thousand people were present at the fair when the incident happened. People in unprecedented numbers reached the religious fair to participate in the main program of Charaga held at late night. 

