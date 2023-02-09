Maharashtra: Bull storms through jampacked Urs fair in Osmanabad, 14 injured | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bull attacks people during fair

In a shocking incident, a bull stormed through a crowd during the Urs fair in Khaja Nagar, Osmanabad, Maharashtra leaving 14 people injured on Wednesday night. All injured were admitted to the district hospital where they were getting treatment.

The bull that barged into the fair of Khwaja Shamshuddin Ghazi created chaos making a stampede-like situation at the fair. In the viral video, people are seen running hither and thither out of panic to escape the angry bull in the jampacked fair.

About 15 thousand people were present at the fair when the incident happened. People in unprecedented numbers reached the religious fair to participate in the main program of Charaga held at late night.

