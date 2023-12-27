Maharashtra: At least 10 illegally stored LPG cylinders explode near Symbiosis College in Pune

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site.

In a tragic incident, around 10 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders exploded in Maharashtra’s Pune on Wednesday. According to officials, the blast occurred near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area in the district. No one was injured in the incident that occurred around 3 pm.

According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site. Upon receiving the information, a team of three fire tenders and water tankers were sent to the spot to douse the fire "The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot," the fire officials added.

Cause of blast yet to be ascertained

The chief fire officer of Pune Municipal Corporation said the fire officials also removed the remaining cylinders from the scene and sprayed water on them to contain further damage. He said that no one was injured in the incident and a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind it.

Baloon cylinder blast kills child in Nagpur

Recently a major incident took place near VCA Stadium in Nagpur. A child had lost his life and two girls sustained severe injuries in a balloon cylinder blast. The deceased was identified at Shijan Ashif, while the injured girls were identified as Anmat Ashif Sheikh and Faria Habeeb.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Five of family injured in LPG cylinder blast during party in Dwarka