Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo)

Lok Sabha Opinion Poll 2024: Will the Maharashtra government led by BJP and breakaway factions of Shiv Sena under Eknath Shinde and NCP under Ajit Pawar will help NDA's prospects or the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will make a comeback, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections? Well to predict the outcome, India TV-CNX conducted an opinion poll to gauge the mood of voters in the state. Stay tuned for all the updates.