Maharashtra: One dead as boat capsizes in Gadchiroli, search operation underway

Image Source : INDIA TV Rescue operations underway at the site where boat carrying five women capsized in Maharashtra.

One woman died after a boat carrying five women capsized in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Tuesday. The other four are still missing. Meanwhile, a search operation is underway to find the rest of the women.

The incident took place near Ganpur village at around 11 am on the Wainganga River in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

According to authorities, the women were crossing the river by boat when it capsized. The women, who belonged to Gunpur village in Gadchiroli, were on their way to pick cotton in a field in Pombhurna in Chandrapur district.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in Gujarat's Vadodara where 16 people lost their lives. There were 14 children and two teachers who were killed after the incident in Vadodara's Harani Lake. According to the authorities, there were 23 children and four teachers on the boat when the incident took place.

The rescue team rescued five kids from the lake as the rescue operation was underway. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi reached the spot to review the search operation in the lake.

