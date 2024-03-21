Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
Calling PM Modi Aurangzeb anti-national, people will teach them a lesson: Eknath Shinde targets I.N.D.I.A bloc

Maharashtra will vote in the first five phases during the Lok Sabha elections. Recently, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut compared the Prime Minister with Aurangzeb.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 21, 2024 18:43 IST
PM Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and
Image Source : PTI PM Modi with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has slammed the Opposition for comparing Prime Minister Modi with Aurangzeb saying it's unfortunate and anti-national.

"I will say that the I.N.D.I.A bloc is completely broken and the poison they are spewing against PM Mod is clearly visible," Eknath Shinde said. 

Eknath Shinde while addressing party leaders said that it's very unfortunate that PM Modi who has given a new dimension to the country, a new height, fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream of Ram Mandir is being compared with Aurangzeb adding it's an insult to the country.

What kind of manhood it is to support those who insulted Savarkar or decorated Yakub Memon's grave, Shinde said while targeting the opposition.

The people will teach a lesson to those who are insulting the Prime Minister and soon send them home.

Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde said that those who like to take photos of animals with their tails have now adopted a habit of swinging it before those sitting in Delhi (principal opposition Congress).

