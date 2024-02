Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hiranandani Group Co-Founder and Managing Director Niranjan Hiranandani

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday searches the premises of prominent real estate group Hiranandani on charges of foreign exchange violation, official sources said. About four-five premises in and around Mumbai are being covered.

The probe pertains to alleged contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

More details awaited