COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 1,152 new cases; four deaths in last 24 hours

COVID surge in India: Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department informed. It took the tally to 81,54,529 and the toll to 1,48,475. Earlier on Thursday, 1,086 cases and one death were reported.

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai. Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said. The recovery count increased by 920 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,00,126, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,928, he said. As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while 8,67,72,006 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 15,849 in the last 24 hours.

India COVID cases

The fresh infections in the last 24 hours have soared up to 11,109. While the active caseload stands at 49,622. According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, India on Friday crossed the 11,000 mark. This week, India witnessed a continuous surge on the fifth consecutive day. On Thursday, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly eight months, while 19 more deaths were recorded including four reconciled by Kerala.

The death toll climbed to 5,31,064 with 29 deaths. While three deaths each were reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each were from Chhattisgarh and Punjab and one each from Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharastra, Odisha, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh besides nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.01 percent while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.29 percent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,97,269) The active cases now comprise 0.11 percent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.70 percent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,16,586 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(With PTI inputs)