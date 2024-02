Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB 2 children dead, 2 injured after dam collapses in Maharashtra's Uran district

Two children were killed while two others were injured after a dam collapsed near Dhootum village near Maharashtra's Uran district on Monday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. "Two have been evacuated and admitted to the hospital for treatment, while two children have died after being buried under the debris of the dam," informed Satish Nikam, Senior Police Inspector, Uran.

Further details are awaited.