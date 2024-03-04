Bus carrying passengers rams into divider after colliding with car in Navi Mumbai, none injured | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The bus hits a divider

In a shocking incident, a BEST bus rammed into a divider after colliding with a car on Sunday night around 1 am. The incident occurred at Arenza Corner in the Palm Beach area, Navi Mumbai.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

The bus was carrying several passengers when it met with an accident. No one got injured in the road accident.

he footage showed the speeding bus climbing the divider. Soon after the accident, passengers rushed outside from the bus.

