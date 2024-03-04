Bus carrying passengers rams into divider after colliding with car in Navi Mumbai, none injured | WATCH

Monday, March 04, 2024
     
The dramatic visual of the accident showed that the bus got out of control after colliding with a car and crashed into a divider. Luckily, no one was injured in the accident.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Navi Mumbai Updated on: March 04, 2024 14:14 IST
The bus hits a divider
Image Source : INDIA TV The bus hits a divider

In a shocking incident, a  BEST bus rammed into a divider after colliding with a car on Sunday night around 1 am. The incident occurred at Arenza Corner in the Palm Beach area, Navi Mumbai.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

The bus was carrying several passengers when it met with an accident. No one got injured in the road accident. 

he footage showed the speeding bus climbing the divider. Soon after the accident, passengers rushed outside from the bus. 

