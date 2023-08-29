BJP, Eknath's Sena, NCP's Ajit Pawar faction to hold key meet in Mumbai on Aug 31 to discuss Lok Sabha polls

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha elections, BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and Nationalist Congress Party - NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) will hold a two-day meet in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to review the poll preparedness in the state.

The dates of the meeting coincides with Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc meeting which is also scheduled to take place on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.

According to reports, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar will attend the meeting and review Lok Sabha election preparedness.

BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, NCP working president Praful Patel and State president MP Sunil Tatkare, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam, MP Gajanan Kirtikar, Jogendra Kawade, MLAs Vinay Kore, Mahadev Jankar, Bachchu Kadu, Hitendra Thakur and Sadabhau Khot are also going to be present in this meeting as well.

Apart from this, all the ministers of the state cabinet including BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP MPs, MLAs, district presidents, contact heads will also attend the meeting.

A program of 'Sneh Bhojan' has also been organised at Varsha, the official residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister on August 31.

On September 1, a department-wise review meeting will be held in Mumbai's Worli.

