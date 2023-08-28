I.N.D.I.A. bloc to get final shape in Mumbai, talks on with BRS, Akalis and others: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sources said eight new allies may join the alliance

The stage is set to hold 26 opposition parties-led I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 to make final decisions on a range of issues, including who will be the convenor of the alliance and induction of new allies. They will also decide on the logo of the alliance and final strategies to carry out the campaign ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The joint rally programs of top leaders of the parties will be discussed at this meeting, said sources.

"An 11-member committee is also likely to be formed. After Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), they may kickstart holding a series of joint opposition parties' rallies across the country," they said.

New partners may join I.N.D.I.A

According to sources, Punjab's regional party Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has approached JD-U to join the alliance. Also, the Congress is reportedly in talks with several regional parties. Primary-level talks have taken place with Rahul Gandhi on induction of new allies, said sources.

According to sources, Congress is also in talks with Telangana's BRS. Eight regional parties are in touch with I.N.D.I.A, they added.

Nitish Kumar asserts he is not interested in taking any post in the alliance

Convenor will also be announced

The name of the convenor of the alliance will also be announced in this meeting. According to the sources, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar can be given the responsibility of the convenor. However, Kumar said he does not want any post in the alliance asserting the responsibility should be given to another leader. Sources asserted Mamata Banerjee is also in the race to be the convenor of the alliance.

