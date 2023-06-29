Shocking! Balloons praising Pakistan on sale outside mosque in Maharashtra on Bakrid; vendor arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Balloons praising Pakistan on sale outside a mosque in Maharashtra on Bakrid; vendor arrested

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested in Maharashtra's Solapur for selling balloons with 'Love Pakistan' and 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans. The incident took place on the occasion of Bakri Eid outside Shahi Alamgir Eidgah ground on Hotgi Road in Solapur city.

Several Muslims helped spread awareness about the man spreading information about the man after which he was arrested.

According to people, the balloons also had other offensive text written on them. On realizing this, the conscious Muslims visiting the dargah immediately informed the police stationed in the area and handed the accused over to the police.

