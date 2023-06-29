BSF personnel, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Eid al-Adha | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Sweets exchange at Attari-Wagah border

BSF (Border Security Force) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on Thursday.

Muslim brethren celebrated Eid-al-Adha with great fervour across the nation. The festival observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty. As per Islamic tradition, Muslim devouts perform 'Qurbani' following in the footsteps of Prophet Ibrahim who after Allah appeared in his dream and asked if he could lose the most loved one to him, was prepared to sacrifice even his son.

PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha. "Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Muslim festival coincided with Ashadha Ekadashi or Devashayani Ekadashi where Lord Vishnu temples in the state were decked up and special Pooja were performed.

People also visited their friends and relatives to greet them and share food after the ceremonial 'Qurbani' (cattle sacrifice).

President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens on the eve of Eid ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading brotherhood and harmony in the society.

"On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad," she said.

