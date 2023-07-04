Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai shortly

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/SCREENGRAB Maharashtra DY CM Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai today

Maharashtra's new Deputy CM Ajit Pawar is all set to inaugurate the NCP party office at his official bungalow in Mumbai today (July 4). This comes after the NCP split into two factions on Sunday with one backed by the party supremo Sharad Pawar and the other backed by his nephew.

NCP new office equipped with every comfort

Pawar's new party office is spread over 4000 square feet and equipped with all kinds of amenities. The new office of the party at bungalow number A/5 in front of the ministry.

His office is right next to Balasaheb Bhawan i.e. CM Shinde's Shiv Sena office. MP Sunil Tatkare has been made the Maharashtra State President while Anil Patil has been given the responsibility of whip.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar called a meeting of NCP leaders on July 5. Sharad Pawar has called a big meeting of all NCP leaders on Wednesday, in which they have been asked to bring affidavits together.

It is clear from this that Sharad Pawar is not going to give up so easily even after the split in the party. Now it will be interesting to see whether Ajit Pawar is able to defeat his uncle politically or once again Sharad Pawar proves to be heavy on the rebels.

ALSO READ | In Pawar Vs Pawar, Ajit Pawar's Cabinet Debut, Key Meetings Today

ALSO READ | Maharashtra Politics: Will CM Eknath Shinde resign? Here's what Praful Patel said | EXCLUSIVE