Maharashtra Political Crisis LIVE: Sharad Pawar-led NCP sacks Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Image Source : PTI The newly created Ajit Pawar's faction has Sunil Tatkare as the new state chief of the party.

Maharashtra political crisis LIVE : The Nationalist Congress Party is caught in the middle of a firing match with the Sharad Pawar faction expelling MP Praful Patel and four other leaders who joined the Ajit Pawar-backed faction. Meanwhile, the newly created Ajit Pawar's faction has Sunil Tatkare as the new state chief of the party. Earlier on Sunday (June 2), the NCP had split with Ajit Pawar and 8 other MLAs including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.