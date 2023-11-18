'They will go to Gujarat in bullet train to...': Aaditya Thackeray takes on Shinde-led regime in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray speaks with the media during a press conference, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray has alleged that the current regime in the state is a government for builders and contractors but doesn't care about the people. Aaditya's remarks have come after a case against him and his party workers was registered.

Speaking on the matter, the Worli MLA said, "last night or this morning, a case has been registered against me and my colleagues.. why has it been done because I came forward to work for the public... the Delai Road was forcibly closed. This fake government is not getting the time to inaugurate it... and due to the road closure, thousands of people working in Worli and Lower Parel were facing problems every day.. so yesterday we inaugurated that road."

If a case is registered against me instead of working for the people, then my grandfather Balasaheb Thackeray will be proud of me...," he said.

Lashing out at the government, Aaditya said, "This is a 'bullet train' government.. They will go to Gujarat by bullet train to watch the World Cup match.

This ia a government of builders and contractors and not for common man, he added.

Speaking about Assembly elections in five states, Aaditya said that these people came to power by wrong means... and people do not like this... the BJP will be defeated and Congress would come to power.

ALSO READ | 'Congress ko hatana hai, BJP ko hi laana hai': PM Modi urges people in Rajasthan

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh sees highest ever Assembly election voter turnout