Madhya Pradesh: 200 women police deployed at major intersections to reduce traffic congestion in Indore

Indore: At least 200 women constables have been assigned to major intersections within Indore city in Madhya Pradesh to tackle the problem of traffic congestion, a police official said on Thursday. It is pertinent to mention that Indore, being the most populous city in Madhya Pradesh, also has the maximum density of vehicles in the state.

One of the women constables expressed the need for a shift in the public's mindset, emphasising that the perception that only male police personnel can manage traffic must change.

200 women constables deployed

"200 women constables have been deployed at the major intersections after a special training to handle the city's traffic," said a traffic police official.

Constable Sunita Mandloi, seen making motorists strictly follow traffic rules at the busy Regal intersection, told news agency PTI, "We want Indore to be number one in the country in following traffic rules, just like cleanliness."

"Sometimes riders break traffic rules and argue with women constables, but we are able to deal with them as we have been trained for it," she said.

Sonali Soni, another constable trained to handle traffic, said, "Now the time has changed. We have to change the mindset of the public that only male police personnel can control traffic. Men and women in the police department are given the same training."

Soni expressed her commitment to work with 100 per cent dedication and ensure that motorists adhere to traffic rules.

Here's what male traffic police personnel said

Male traffic police personnel have commended the dedication and passion exhibited by women constables in carrying out their duties.

Assistant sub-inspector in the traffic department, Raghuvir Singh Meena, said, "The women constables are doing a good job of handling traffic. They work side by side with male colleagues."

