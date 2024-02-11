Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. PM Modi launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua | DETAILS

PM Modi launches Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an event of tribal communities after launching development projects. The PM said Madhya Pradesh reflected the mood of people ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) Updated on: February 11, 2024 14:09 IST
PM Modi in MP
Image Source : PTI PM Modi in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of Rs 7,550 crore development projects in Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh. 

https://twitter.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/status/1756588474289774699

The prime minister also disbursed monthly installments to nearly two lakh women beneficiaries under the 'Aahar Anudan Yojana' of the state.

Under the scheme, Rs 1,500 per month are provided for nutritious food to women from especially the backward tribes.

PM Modi also distributed 1.75 lakh 'adhikar abhilekh' (record of land rights) under the SVAMITVA scheme, which will provide documentary evidence to people for the right to their land.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Tantya Mama Bhil University which will cater to the youth from tribal-dominated districts of the state.

To be developed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, the university will provide world-class infrastructure for holistic development of students.

Also read: Bihar: RJD MLAs unite in song at Tejashwi Yadav's home ahead of crucial floor test | VIDEO

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement