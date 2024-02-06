Tuesday, February 06, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Madhya Pradesh: Explosion rocks firecracker factory in Harda | VIDEO

Madhya Pradesh: Explosion rocks firecracker factory in Harda | VIDEO

Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and rescue any individuals who may be caught in the aftermath of the blast.

Reported By : Anurag Amitabh Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Harda
Updated on: February 06, 2024 12:32 IST
Madhya Pradesh
Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Explosion rocks firecracker factory in Harda

A massive blast has occurred at a firecracker factory located in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India. The explosion has resulted in significant damage to the factory premises, with fire department vehicles rushing to the scene to contain the blaze. Authorities fear that numerous individuals may be trapped within the factory premises following the explosion. 

The blast ignited a fierce fire, engulfing not only the factory but also surrounding buildings. Thick smoke and flames can be seen billowing into the sky, raising concerns about the safety of nearby residents.

Potential casualties

Reports suggested that several people may have been injured or trapped as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are yet to be determined, as rescue operations are currently underway.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Madhya-pradesh News

Latest News