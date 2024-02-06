Madhya Pradesh: Explosion rocks firecracker factory in Harda | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Explosion rocks firecracker factory in Harda

A massive blast has occurred at a firecracker factory located in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, India. The explosion has resulted in significant damage to the factory premises, with fire department vehicles rushing to the scene to contain the blaze. Authorities fear that numerous individuals may be trapped within the factory premises following the explosion.

The blast ignited a fierce fire, engulfing not only the factory but also surrounding buildings. Thick smoke and flames can be seen billowing into the sky, raising concerns about the safety of nearby residents.

Potential casualties

Reports suggested that several people may have been injured or trapped as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire. The extent of the damage and the number of casualties are yet to be determined, as rescue operations are currently underway.