BJP turned Madhya Pradesh from 'Bimaru Rajya' to top ten states in country: PM Modi in Gwalior

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that for 60 years they did not bring development and always played with the sentiments of the poor. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has turned the state from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to the top ten states in the country.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, PM Modi said that Gwalior-Chambal has given bravehearts for the security of the country. "I salute this historic land of Gwalior. This land symbolizes courage, pride, military honour, music, taste, and the cultivation of mustard. Gwalior has given the nation a multitude of freedom fighters. Gwalior-Chambal has given bravehearts for the security of the country. Gwalior has also played a significant role in shaping the policies and leadership of the BJP," he said.

'Turned from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to top ten states'

The Prime Minister said that today Madhya Pradesh has faith in a double-engine government which means 'double' development of the state. "Double engine means double development in Madhya Pradesh. In these years our government has turned the state from a 'Bimaru Rajya' to the top ten states in the country. Our aim is to make Madhya Pradesh one of the top three states of the country. Your one vote for Double Engine will take Madhya Pradesh to top-3," said PM Modi.

He said that the next five years are crucial for Madhya Pradesh's development and the double engine government is necessary in the state. "Those who got 60 years could not bring development and always played with the sentiments of the poor," said PM Modi in Gwalior.

'Those people who don't have new thinking can never help Madhya Pradesh progress'

PM Modi slammed opposition forces as anti-development and said they have hatred towards growth because of their politics. "Those people who don't have a new thinking or a new roadmap development can never help Madhya Pradesh progress. These people have only one work and that is to hate the country's progress and the various schemes. They forget about the country's achievements with all the hatred that they have," he added.

PM Modi said that the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore have been laid here and the number of projects launched by BJP in a year has never been done by any other party. "Today a lot of connectivity projects were launched...IIT Indore a lot of new work has started," said PM Modi during his rally in Gwalior.

"Nearly 2.25 lakh families will enter into their new homes before Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali this year," he said.

PM Modi further said that it is his guarantee that India will be one of the top three economies in the world in the next few years.

PM in Gwalior

PM Modi dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crores in the Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

In yet another initiative to boost connectivity across the country, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs. 11,895 crores. He also laid the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1880 crores.

Ensuring that everyone has a house of one's own has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister. In line with this vision, Grih Pravesh of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY - Gramin was initiated by the Prime Minister. He also dedicated houses constructed under PMAY - Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crores.

One of the key focus areas of the government is to provide safe and adequate drinking water. Furthering this aim, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts. These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the region.

In a step that will further boost the health infrastructure, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of over Rs 150 crores.

PM Modi also dedicated the academic building of IIT Indore and laid the foundation stone for the hostel and other buildings in the campus. Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of the Multi-Modal Logistics Park at Indore. He dedicated various projects inducing Integrated Industrial Township in Ujjain, the IOCL bottling plant, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Divyang Sports Training Centre at Gwalior, among others.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh ETG Opinion Poll: Shivraj Chouhan-led BJP in trouble, Congress may get majority mark

Also Read: BJP has run short of candidates while contesting Madhya Pradesh election: Congress