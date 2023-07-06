MP urination row: Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal labourer, says 'I was pained to see that video'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet of Dashmat Rawat, Sidhi urination case victim

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan washed Dashmat Rawat's feet at the CM House in Bhopal days after a man urinated on him. In a viral video from Sidhi, blamed Pravesh Shukla was seen peeing on Rawat. "...I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me," Chouhan tells Rawat, as quoted by the news agency ANI.

While sitting on the floor at the CM's Bhopal residence, Chouhan washed Dashmat Rawat's feet and expressed his sadness about the incident. He referred to the adolescent as "Sudama" and said, "Dashmat, you are presently my friend.

Meanwhile, the victim reacted to video of CM washing his feet and said, "I met the minister, it felt good. He called up my family and spoke to my family, I felt good. I am now going back after meeting him."

According to PTI, An official stated, "Chouhan also discussed various issues with him at the occasion, particularly to determine whether benefits from various welfare schemes were reaching him."

Pravesh Shukla had been detained by the police. After Shivraj Singh Chouhan took note of the situation, he was slapped with the National Security Act. The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was captured at around 2 am (today). Additional SP Anjulata Patle stated, "He is currently being interrogated." In accordance with instructions from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the police have used the stringent NSA against the accused.

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, "The accused (Pravesh Shukla) was arrested last night. He is in the lock-up and strict action has been taken against him. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that NSA will be registered against him. Bulldozer does not work according to Congress, it works according to law."

What is MP urinating case?

The accused Pravesh Shukla has been charged under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and the SC/ST Act. The alleged accused is also being targeted under the National Security Act. After the video went viral, it was said that the accused was a BJP employee who worked for MLA Sidhi Kedarnath Shukla.

Nevertheless, Shukla stated: "He [the culprit in the video] is neither my representative nor an associate. He is not connected to BJP in any way. I am demanding strict action against the culprit."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated earlier on Tuesday that the man's arrest had been ordered by the Sidhi district police. According to the news agency ANI, the accused would face charges under the National Security Act (NSA).

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Police takes accused into custody for urinating on tribal youth, case registered

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man urinates on tribal labourer, CM Chouhan reacts to shameful incident | VIDEO