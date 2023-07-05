Madhya Pradesh: Police take accused in custody for urinating on tribal youth, case registered

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Madhya Pradesh: Police take accused in custody for urinating on tribal youth

Madhya Pradesh urination case: A day after the Madhya Pradesh urination case created a storm on the internet, accused Pravesh Shukla has been taken into custody. On Tuesday (July 4), a video made rounds on social media wherein the accused was seen urinating on a tribal youth. Taking cognizance of the video, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had instructed the concerned authorities to give the strictest punishment to the accused.

Speaking about the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Sidhi Anjulata Patle stated that the accused is now being questioned and that additional legal action will be taken soon. "We have taken the accused (Pravesh Shukla) into custody. He is under interrogation. Further legal action in the matter will be taken soon," he added. Patle also said that a case has been registered against the accused under sections 294, 504 of the Indian Penal Code and SC/ST Act.

The accused will not be spared: CM Chouhan

CM Chouhan had said that the state government would not spare him at any cost, and the accused's punishment will serve as a lesson to everyone. While addressing the media in Bhopal, he said, "I have instructed to give the accused the strictest punishment. It should be a moral lesson for everyone. We won't spare him. An accused has no religion, caste or party. Accused is an accused."

Notably, the incident took place in Kubri village in Sidhi and the viral video shows the accused allegedly in an inebriated state urinating on the face of the man. The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Dasmat Ravat -- a resident of Karaundi village in the district. Following the incident, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also reacted to the matter, saying "Strict action will be taken against the accused."

Congress links accused with BJP, party denies

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress in the state has claimed that the accused is having a connection with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). However, the saffron party has denied claims, stating the accused was not associated with the party. “The BJP will always oppose every heinous act against the tribal community. MP BJP demands the strictest action against this person,” State BJP media in-charge Ashish Agarwal told the media.

