Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi holds roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 7) held a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present with him during the roadshow. The Prime Minister held a symbol of Lotus, BJP's party's symbol, in his hand and waved it to the people. A massive crowd thronged on both sides of the road to see the Prime Minister and welcomed him to the city. The BJP flags were being waved all along the route where PM Modi's convoy crossed.

What happened at the roadshow?

Several of the people held 'Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar' and 'Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar' placards. The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi's family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including 'Badhai Nritya', a dance form of the state's Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.

A BJP leader said special arrangements were in place to shower Modi with flowers when the roadshow passes through Gorakhpur market.

Jabalpur is part of the state's Mahakoshal region, which also comprises Chhindwara, the only Lok Sabha seat the BJP had failed to win in the 2019 polls. The ruling party had swept the remaining 28 seats in MP.

Jabalpur and Chhindwara will go to polls in the first phase on April 19 along with Sidhi, Shahdol (ST), Mandla (ST) and Balaghat.

PM Modi had held a massive roadshow in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh will go to Lok Sabha polls in first four phases of the seven-phased general elections starting April 19. The results of the over-a-month-long elections will be declared on June 4. PM Modi is seeking a third term at the office, while the BJP is confident of winning majority once again on its own, and has set a target of 370 seats for the party and 400 for the NDA.

Riding on the wave of historic victory in the last year's Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will hope to sweep the Lok Sabha seats in the state while the Congress would be hoping to give the ruling camp a tough fight.