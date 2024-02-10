Kamal Nath's dinner diplomacy for Rajya Sabha seat, invites Congress leaders on February 13: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Kamal Nath

In an attempt at a 'show of strength' over his Rajya Sabha claim, Madhya Pradesh former Chief Minister leader Kamal Nath has called a dinner of senior Congress leaders and MLAs at his residence in Bhopal on February 13.

As per sources, Kamal Nath is claiming that he has got the support of one-third MLAs in the state and hence is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. However, there are other candidates also who are in the fray for one rajya sabha seat that Congress will get in the state. The former Madhya Pradesh CM also met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi over the same.

Former Mahila Congress President Shobha Oza, Former PCC president Arun Yadav, incumbent PCC chief Jitu Patwari and CWC member from Madhya Pradesh Kamleshwar Patel are also expecting to be sent to the house of elders. Congress has 63 MLAs in the state, and party needs 35 MLAs for one Rajya Sabha seat.

Rajya Sabha Election 2024

Election for 56 seats in Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27, as the tenure of incumbents including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will end in April. The nomination process will begin on February 8 with the issuance of the notification. February 15 will be the last date for filing nominations while February 20 is the last date to withdraw candidature.

As per the established practice, while voting will take place from 9 am to 4 pm, the counting will be held on the same day from 5 pm onwards.