What 'ancient evidences' were found in Bhojshala that led to ASI survey? Know here

Bhojshala survey: A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) today (March 22) began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex on Friday morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.

There were several evidences and signs presented in the high court due to which the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) got the order for a scientific survey. In 1987, ASI did the work of digging and making the floor of 'Bhojshala', during which it found around 32 idols of Hindu deities including Lord Kuber.

There are statues of Hindu gods and goddesses on the pillars of Bhojshala. Lotus has been a major part of the Indian culture and there are eight lotuses found on the roof above the pillars.

List of items found during excavation in Bhojshala

There are many such pillars in Bhojshala where the idol of Hindu God is seen destroyed. The conch and chakra are also visible.

There is a huge 'yagya kund' where yagya was performed for hundreds of years at the time of king's feast. Apart from this, there is the state symbol of Parmar dynasty inside the womb.

Raja Bhoj had written 84 texts, out of which two instruments are also present, Kaalsarp Yantra, Siddha Yantra, Nagmani Bandh Yantra etc.

In the room occupied by ASI, there are statues of two gatekeepers on each side of the door with the name Jai and Vijay and above is the statue of Lord Ganesha.

'Om Namah Shivay' is written in the inscriptions in Pali language.

Om Saraswati Namah is also written on a black stone preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India. The word Sitaram is written in the inscription.

There is a bell sculpture on the threshold of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. There is a statue of Yakshini in the pillars of Bhojshala.

There is a small well next to the Bhojshala complex which is called 'Akal Kuiya'. It is believed that its water used to be purified by the anointment and touch of Goddess Saraswati. Now, it is in the Kamal Maulana complex.

