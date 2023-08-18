CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases Madhya Pradesh anthem song ahead of assembly elections | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, @CHOUHANSHIVRAJ Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases anthem song ahead of assembly elections in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday released the Madhya Pradesh Anthem Song ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, due to be held later this year.

The Chief Minister took to X and shared the anthem saying, "I am Madhya Pradesh... I'm the heart of the country and the entire country is in my heart..."

Several Madhya Pradesh ministers and MLAs also posted the song on their respective social media platforms.

In the video released on X, the anthem includes the history of every part of the state, the melody of culture, language, and dialects. It gives a glimpse of the natural beauty in the state and folk music.

Earlier today, the BJP released its first list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. The list was released a day after BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting.

