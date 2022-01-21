Friday, January 21, 2022
     
Vastu Tips: Put Goddess Lakshmi's photo on vault for prosperity

Keep financial crisis at bay by placing Goddess Lakshmi's photo on the door of your vault.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 21, 2022 9:18 IST
Vastu Tips: Put Goddess Lakshmi's photo on vault for prosperity 

In today's Vastu segment, Acharya Indu Prakash will give you tips to increase money in your house. Vault is such a place where you keep your money, jewellery and valuables. A beautiful photo of Goddess Lakshmi on the door of the vault can help you to prosper financially. However, there are a few aspects that you should take care of. Goddess Laskhmi should be in a sitting position in the photo. Also, there should be an elephant with his raised two trunks. 

Pasting such a photo on the vault of your house will keep the financial crisis at bay. In addition, the room in which the vault is kept should be painted light cream colour. This will increase wealth in the house as well as happiness and prosperity will remain.

