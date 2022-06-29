Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Offering raw milk in Tulsi brings good luck; here's what you should NEVER do!

Vastu Tips: Tulsi plant has been given great importance in Hinduism and it is like a deity because Tulsi has been given the status of Goddess Lakshmi i.e. Goddess of wealth. Obviously, if there is any financial problem going on in your life, then worshipping the Tulsi plant in the form of Goddess Lakshmi and taking measures related to Tulsi will definitely benefit you. But before that, you need to know what are the main rules about Tulsi as mentioned in Vastu and Astrology. So today in this article we have mentioned important Vastu tips related to Tulsi.

If you do not have Tulsi plant in your house and you want to plant Tulsi plant in your house, then the best time to plant Tulsi plant in the house is the month of Kartik. Tulsi is considered a form of Goddess Lakshmi and it is said that if you bring a Tulsi plant in the house and plant it in the month of Kartik, then Goddess Lakshmi also comes to the house.

Rules for applying Tulsi according to Vastu in the house:

According to Vastu Shastra, Tulsi plants should always be planted in the North or North-East direction of the house. It is said that gods and goddesses reside in this direction.

Tulsi plant can be planted on the balcony or window of the house. But the direction given in Vastu Shastra should be taken care of.

Tulsi plants should not be planted in the south direction of the house even by mistake. This direction belongs to the ancestors and if you keep a Tulsi plant here, you may suffer huge financial loss.

You can also plant Tulsi plant in the Northeast.

Tulsi plant should never be planted at the entrance of the house or at any other place where garbage is kept or slippers are removed.

There is a lot of confusion about offering vermilion to Tulsi, but according to Vastu Shastra, Tulsi ji can be offered vermilion.

Always keep the Tulsi plant in an earthen pot. Never use plastic utensils. If possible, write 'Shri Krishna' in a Tulsi vessel with lime or turmeric.

Tulsi plant represents the planet Mercury and this planet is considered to be the form of Lord Krishna.

Vastu rules of Tulsi Puja: