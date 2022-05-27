Vastu Tips: Never construct kitchen and toilet in THIS direction to avoid family quarrels

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips

Vastu Tips: Vastu Shastra is of great importance in Hinduism. In Vastu Shastra, many things have been addressed, from the decoration of the house to the construction of a house building, and office. In which direction the kitchen should be located and in which direction the toilet should be constructed, everything is mentioned in Vastu.

Vastu is necessary because there is positive and negative energy on the earth. If the house is decorated and constructed according to Vastu, then the positive energy will bring many benefits, whereas negative energy can dominate due to wrong Vastu. Today in Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash tells about things to keep in mind when dealing with the North-East direction of the house.

If you have got a store room or storehouse made in the north-east direction of your house, then know that according to Vastu Shastra it is absolutely wrong. This is the first reason for corrupting this direction. Constructing a storeroom in this direction creates problems in the relationship between father and son and increases mistrust between the two. Apart from the storeroom, kitchen or toilet should not be built in this direction. This adversely affects the health of the whole family.