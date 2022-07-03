Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Do not keep these things in purse or you will face financial loss

Vastu Tips: To save money, everyone keeps a purse and wallet with them. Have you ever noticed that many people keep other things besides money in their wallets, which sometimes affect their lives? That's why it's best to take some things out of the purse. Because these things increase the negative vibes around and also have to suffer in terms of money. Let us tell you which things we should not keep in our purses.

Do not keep these things in purse:

Picture of elders: According to Vastu Shastra, keeping the picture of ancestors in the purse is not considered auspicious. Due to this, you may have to face money-related problems.

Do not keep a torn purse. Make sure that the purse is not torn or too old. Due to this, a financial crisis arises in life. Also, never keep any kind of loan, bill papers and interest-paying things in the purse. By doing this, there is a lot of loss in money.

Save money: Don't keep the note in your purse torn apart. It is not good according to Vastu to do so. Due to this, Lakshmi Maa gets angry and there is a huge loss of money. Also by doing this negative energy enters the house.

Keep the key away from the purse: Never keep a key in the purse. According to Vastu, by doing this one has to face the scarcity of money.

Do not keep God in the purse: Never keep the picture of God in the purse, because we keep the purse anywhere and touch it with dirty hands. By doing so, the deities are insulted.