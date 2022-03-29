Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Adopt THIS remedy if a family member is ill for a long time

Highlights If the house is not according to Vastu then many problems arise

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the benefits of salt

If a member is ill in your house too, then put some pieces of rock salt in a bowl

Vastu Shastra has a lot of importance. If the house is not according to Vastu then many problems arise, whereas if everything is according to Vastu then life is better. Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the benefits of salt in getting rid of health-related problems.

When any member of the house falls ill, the whole atmosphere of the house becomes disturbed. If a member is ill in your house too, then put some pieces of rock salt in a bowl at the head of that person in the sleeping room, but note that the head of the person whose health is bad should be towards the east.

Rock salt or black salt should be used in the food of an unhealthy person, while the use of common salt should be kept to a minimum. By doing this, the health starts improving soon.

In this way, the disturbing atmosphere of the house will also start to calm down.