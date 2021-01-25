Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DHEERAJYOGSUTRA Vastu Tips: Use this salt to resolve disagreements between husband and wife at home

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash suggests ways to avoid troubles and arguments at home. According to Vastu Shastra, salt can be very effective to avoid small fuss in the house, to remove the rift between husband and wife.

Take a piece of rock salt or standing salt in one bowl and keep this piece in the corner of your bedroom for a whole month. After one month remove the old salt piece and keep the new piece. By doing this, peace will remain in the house and small disputes will be reduced, on the other hand, mental disturbance will also end. Negativity will also be removed and the vibe of the house will become positive.