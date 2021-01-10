Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PANPACIFICPERTH Vastu Tips: Things to keep in mind while building security guard rooms, parking area in hotels

In Vastu Shastra, know about the direction of the security guard room and parking areas in the hotels. According to Vastu Shastra, if you want to build a security guard's room in the northern direction, then it should be facing towards the east. If you want to make it in the east direction, then the door should be facing north. If you want to make it in the south direction then the room should face the east.

Apart from this, the aerial angle for parking, ie the north-west direction or east and north direction is considered the best. Vastu Shastra also explains the right direction for planting trees outside the hotel. For planting big trees, one should choose south direction, west direction or south west angle, while for small plants and pots, it is better to choose north, east or northeast angle.