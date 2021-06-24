Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Suffering from loss in business? Get this color done in south-east direction for profit

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash whether black color can be used in the south-east direction according to Vastu Shastra. The black element is water. Water is the nourisher of wood. Getting some black color done in the south-east direction will help the elements associated with the south-east. If business has come to a standstill in life, development is not taking place and the elder daughter is troubled, if you have any problem in your waist or hip, then getting a little black color in the very lower part of the south-east direction can help you get things done. It starts improving. Hopefully you will fix the Vastu defects of your house by adopting these Vastu tips.

Can one get red color in the south-east direction?

Fire and wood seem to be interdependent, but the only truth between the two is that fire burns wood. So if we use red color in the igneous angle, then the elements related to the igneous angle, i.e. business and development, the life of the elder daughter will all be affected and the elements related to the direction of red color will be spent.

The direction of red color is South, which is related to Yash and Kirti, is related to middle daughter, is related to eyes. So the elements of igneous angle, business and development, efforts made for the achievement of fame will be hindered. The interest of the elder daughter will be suppressed because of the middle daughter, so try not to use red color in the south-east direction.