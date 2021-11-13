Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know why windows should always open inside your house

Windows play an important part in our house and the placement, the direction can affect our lives. Yesterday, we talked about the construction of windows on the entrance door. Now, it’s time to discuss how the windows should open. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, the way of opening and closing the windows help to maintain the peace and tranquility of the house.

It is important that the windows should always be made in such a way that it always opens in the inside of the house and not outside. In fact, the sound which a window creates while opening or closing is also not considered good. It affects the happiness and peace of the home and also distracts the family members. So if the windows of your house have any problem as listed, it should be fixed immediately.

