Want a deeper understanding of Buddhism? Here are six significant Buddhist sites in Asia

Buddhism is one of the world's largest religions, with millions of adherents worldwide. Asia is home to many important Buddhist sites, including both traditional temples and contemporary shrines. Bodh Gaya and Borobudur Temple are the most famous Buddhist sites in Asia and provide a window into the rich tradition and history of Buddhism as an offering of enlightenment.

Here are the key Buddhist pilgrimage destinations in Asia that you can visit to get a deeper understanding of Buddhism.

Bodh Gaya, India:

Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree situated inside the Bodh Gaya temple. The prominent Bodhi tree and a substantial statue of the Buddha are the major attractions of this Mahabodhi Temple.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia:

Cambodia's Angkor Wat is most famous for its magnificent Khmer architecture and magnificent display of a strong Buddhist influence. The site previously served as a significant Buddhist pilgrimage centre and has numerous Buddhist statues and carvings that can be seen throughout the temple complex.

Shwedagon Pagoda, Myanmar:

The gold-plated Shwedagon Pagoda is one of the holiest Buddhist sites. Four former Buddhas' relics are allegedly present in the 99-metre-tall centre stupa.

Wat Arun, Thailand:

This Bangkok temple, also known as the Temple of Dawn is a buddhist temple, dedicated to the Hindu goddess Aruna. It has a colossal spire made of porcelain tiles in many vibrant colours. Located on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, the temple also has a number of minor shrines.

Borobudur Temple, Indonesia:

The largest Buddhist temple in the world is located in Indonesia's Borobudur Temple and dates back to the 9th century. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site incorporating 2,600 relief panels illustrating Buddhist teachings and more than 500 Buddha sculptures.

Lumbini, Nepal:

Siddhartha Gautama, the Lord Buddha, was born in Lumbini's renowned gardens in 623 B.C., and the city became a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site. There are numerous monasteries and temples, notably the Mayadevi Temple and the Ashoka pillar made of sandstone that has a Pali inscription written in Brahmi script.



Visiting Buddhist sites in Asia can help one gain enlightenment and a deeper understanding of Buddhism, its rich culture, and its history.

