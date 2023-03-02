Travel to these five iconic shiva temples around the world | Checkout the list

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Travel to these five iconic shiva temples around the world

Shiva, one of the principal deities of Hinduism, is known as the Lord of Destruction, but also as a symbol of creation and regeneration. The worship of Lord Shiva is an integral part of Hindu culture, and there are numerous temples dedicated to him all around the world. These temples not only serve as places of worship but are also architectural marvels that showcase the rich history and culture of Hinduism. Here are five iconic Shiva temples around the world that should be on your next travel plan.

1. Kedarnath Temple, India

Located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple is one of the most revered Shiva temples in the world. It is situated at a height of 3,583 meters above sea level, and pilgrims have to trek through steep and winding paths to reach the temple. The temple is surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of the Himalayas and is believed to be one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

2. Brihadeeswarar Temple, India

Also known as the Big Temple, Brihadeeswarar Temple is located in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, India. It was built during the reign of the Chola dynasty and is considered a masterpiece of Dravidian architecture. The temple's main deity is Lord Shiva, and the temple is famous for its massive 66-meter-tall tower, which is one of the tallest in India.

3. Batu Caves, Malaysia

Batu Caves, located just outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a series of limestone caves that house several Hindu temples, including a shrine dedicated to Lord Murugan, the son of Lord Shiva. The Batu Caves temple complex is famous for its 272-step climb, which leads to a spectacular view of the surrounding area.

4. Pashupatinath Temple, Nepal

Located on the banks of the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, Pashupatinath Temple is considered one of the holiest Shiva temples in the world. The temple is a UNESCO World Heritage site and is known for its stunning architecture, intricate carvings, and numerous shrines dedicated to various deities.

5. Tirta Empul Temple, Indonesia

Tirta Empul Temple, located in Bali, Indonesia, is a temple dedicated to Lord Indra, the god of thunder and rain. The temple is famous for its holy water springs, which are believed to have healing properties. The temple complex also houses a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, making it a popular destination for Hindu pilgrims.

