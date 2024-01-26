Republic Day 2024: 5 destinations to celebrate freedom this year with your family or friends

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE 5 getaway destinations for Republic Day weekend

What else is better than a holiday with a long weekend? Nothing, Right? Long weekends can definitely be considered as rescuers to take a break from the normal routine, go out, plan trips, and come back with the same energy, enthusiasm, and relaxation before giving our best at work.

Still, not yet planned your travel trip with your friends or family to spend time together, relax, and rejuvenate at the same time? We have the most beautiful staycations to choose from, stay, and celebrate freedom this coming Republic Day’s long weekend.

Himachal Pradesh:

Image Source : GOOGLEMoksha Himalaya Spa Resort, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort stands as a unique gem among the properties in the region. Perched atop a private hill and accessible by a captivating cable car ride, this enchanting resort offers an unforgettable experience like no other. The best part is that, even during this season of rain, the resort remains safe and unaffected, providing a peaceful haven for travellers seeking solace amidst the green hues of the monsoon.

Indulgence waits at every corner of the Moksha Himalaya Spa Resort. Delight your taste buds with curated local delicacies that showcase the authentic flavours of Himachal Pradesh. Treat yourself to an array of luxurious spa treatments, ensuring that your mind, body, and soul are rejuvenated during your stay.

Madhya Pradesh:

Image Source : GOOGLEJehan Numa Palace Hotel, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal's lesser-known history is finally making headlines, and it's high time! Contrary to popular belief, this enchanting city was once ruled by remarkable Begums, not the Nawabs of the royal family. With a woman's touch, these detailed administrators and skilled multi-taskers played a significant role in shaping Bhopal into a hub of art, literature, architecture, and civic excellence. It's a fascinating journey to explore their legacy, making a trip to Bhopal a genuinely enriching experience.

For a taste of this glorious history and exquisite Nawabi cuisine, we highly recommend staying at the Jehan Numa Palace Hotel. It's a place where you can immerse yourself in the grandeur of the past while enjoying the finest hospitality.

Embrace the essence of Bhopal's history and beauty by exploring these incredible destinations, where stories of the Begums' legacy come alive, and nature's wonders unfold.

Pondicherry:

Image Source : GOOGLEPalais de Mahe, Pondicherry

Nestled along the scenic coastline of the Bay of Bengal, Pondicherry beckons with its unique blend of cultures and charming ambience. The quaint French quarters with their alluring cafes and architecture offer a glimpse into the town's colonial past. For an enchanting stay, indulge in the boutique elegance of CGH Earth's Palais de Mahe, where verandahs, courtyards, and period furniture create an atmosphere of old-world charm.

Moreover, exploring the Tamil quarter, an integral part of Pondicherry's heritage, reveals a fascinating tapestry of traditions and history. To truly immerse yourself in this captivating experience, seek respite at Maison Perumal, a splendid Franco-Tamil heritage hotel. Whether you're strolling through the French quarters or embracing the allure of the Tamil quarter, Pondicherry captivates the senses and invites you on a memorable journey of cultural exploration.

Tamil Nadu:

Image Source : GOOGLEMantra Koodam, Tamil Nadu

Mantra Koodam in Kumbakonam is a unique resort that celebrates the opulence, culture, and history of Cholanadu, a region that has gained recent fame due to the popularity of Ponniyin Selvam. The resort has been meticulously designed to resemble a traditional Tamil rural village, complete with a quaint teashop, Agraharam streets, tolling bells, and beautiful Tamil-designed cottages that feature Athanagudi tiles, Burmese teak, and open-to-air bathrooms.

The kitchens at Mantra Koodam offer rare and authentic Cholanadu dishes that have earned praise from gourmands worldwide, particularly the Maharaja Thali. The resort also offers opportunities to explore and learn about traditional art forms such as Kalamkari weaving and pattu-silk weaving, as well as ancient sciences such as astronomy, astrology, and nadi shastra. Mantra Koodam offers a truly immersive cultural experience that showcases the best of Cholanadu's history, spirituality, and art. It is the ultimate destination for anyone looking for an authentic cultural experience and a taste of traditional Tamil cuisine.

Rajasthan:

Image Source : GOOGLEWH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa, Rajasthan

If you are a lover of delicious food and colourful culture, then Rajasthan is an ideal destination for you to visit this long weekend. Located in northwest India, Rajasthan, or you can say the Land of Kings, is the largest state in India that packs a conglomerate of historical and cultural treasures, which allows you to have unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. From legendary ancient forts, mouth-watering food items, and extravagant palaces, Rajasthan is a must-visit, at least once in a lifetime for sure, especially when you are travelling with your family.

When it comes to staying, don’t miss out on considering WH Cheetahgarh Resort & Spa in Bera, Jawai. This place is your go-to destination and a perfect call for your luxurious stay. It comprises only 20 lavish rooms, chalets, and tents, the stylish intimate resort boasts exclusivity, privacy, and bespoke hospitality, encompassing all modern luxuries and facilities. While the resort features popular safaris, immersive experiences of Jawai beyond the leopard are also offered, such as guided village walks to learn more about the ethnic Rabari tribe, and temple visits for stories into the spiritual beliefs and legends.

