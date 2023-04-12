Asia's largest tulip garden: Know best time to travel, visiting hours, entry fee and other details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Asia's largest tulip garden: now open to the public, visit before it closes, details

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden, the largest tulip garden in Asia opened on 19 March 2023 for visitors. The vast, scenic garden is situated in Srinagar, between Dal Lake and the Zabarwan hills. It has more than 1.5 million tulips of different colours and shades, which make for a beautiful view. This garden, formerly known as Shiraj Bagh, has other kinds of spring flowers such as muscari, daffodils, hyacinths, and cyclamens.

Inam-ul-Rehman, incharge (Tulip Garden), floriculture department has mentioned that have put all their efforts so that the garden is ready for the tulip show. The preparations included nutrient spraying, gardening, fungicide treatment, engineering, and minor repairs. Many gardeners worked hard to prepare the garden. Although the tulips only remain in bloom for a few days, it takes a lot of effort from the staff throughout the year to maintain the quality of the bulbs for future years.

The tulip garden was opened in 2007 to promote floriculture and tourism in the Kashmir Valley. It is located on a slope and has seven terraces. The garden is called the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden and covers an area of 30 hectares.

Every year, the government of Jammu and Kashmir organises the tulip festival to attract tourists and showcase the variety of flowers in the garden. The festival takes place at the beginning of spring, which is when the flowers are in bloom.

Best Time to Visit:

The tulips are in full bloom in April, which is when the annual tulip festival is organized. Though Srinagar mostly remains accessible to tourists all year round, April is the best time to visit the tulip garden.

Visiting Hours:

Tulip Garden is open for tourists from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm every day.

Entry Fee:

To enter the Tulip Garden, adult tourists are charged INR 50 while children are charged INR 25.

