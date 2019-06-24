Move over crowded Manali & Shimla, here're offbeat destinations to beat summer heat

Offbeat destinations to beat summer heat

The best way to beat the scorching summer heat, especially of North India is to chill amidst mighty mountains. Delhi is actually blessed as it has two hilly regions as its neighbourhood states- Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. So folks, it is the last week of June and if you still haven't been to any hill station this summer, then better pack your bags for the next weekend. We know that serpentine traffic jams of 7-8kms and over-crowded hotels and restaurant are your primary cause of concern, hence, we have you sorted.

Having said that, not to forget, it is us who are to be blamed for such a pathetic state of beautiful hilly regions. Due to irresponsible travelling and lack of management, some of our favourite places are gradually turning into like any other city of the plains. Hence, we have listed down some offbeat destinations that are mostly untouched.

Here are a couple of hilly regions as beautiful as over-crowded Manali and Shimla. They are not only scenic and offer tranquility but are also bring you closer to nature. If star gazing and sipping chai or coffee in the balcony overlooking gorgeous mountains are your idea of fun, then you have landed at the right spot. Read on.

MUNSIYARI

The beauty of Munsiyari is untouched and will leave you in awe. The place which is 560 kms from Delhi is situated on the banks of Goriganga river. Munisyari is along the ancient salt route from Tibet to India. This hamlet in Pithoragarh of Uttarakhand state is famous for the picturesque view of Himalayas and trekking excursions.

Munsiyari

AULI

Auli is a small untouched winter destination covered with thick white blankets during December and Winter. Famous for skiing, Auli is 500 kms away from Delhi and is well connected with Rishikesh, Haridwar, Dehradun, etc. It is also home to mountain ranges of Mana Parvat, Nanda Devi and Kamat Kamet.

Auli

PATNITOP

Patnitop in Udhampur district of Jammu & Kashmir is one of the ideal destinations if you want to stay away from over-crowded places and admire nature. With temperature falling below 0-degree celsius during winter, Patnitop offers fun activities like paragliding. It is a dream destination for many as it is serene, peaceful and calm.

Patnitop

KALPA

Situated in the Sutlej river valley, this small town has a unique culture. Famous for its apple orchards, you will witness a beautiful confluence of Buddhism and Hinduism in the lifestyle of people. India's oldest voter Shyam Saran Negi belongs to Kalpa. Earlier, in one of the studies, Kalpa was found to have the purest air in India. Kalpa is 565 kms from Delhi and is well connected by buses.

Kalpa

HARSHIL

Harshil, which is in Uttarakhand is situated on the bank of the river Bhagirathi. It is 468 kms from Delhi and is well connected by roads. Harshil is also connected to the Baspa valley, Himachal Pradesh by several passes. It is a small hamlet which is on the route to Gangotri. It is said that Raj Kapoor was so mesmerized by the beauty of this hamlet that she shot his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili in Harshil. There is a waterfall named after the lead actress of the film, Mandakini.

Harshil

CHAKRATA

Chakrata is a secluded hilly town situated only 90kms from Dehradun. With easy connectivity and proximity to the capital, it is one of the best options to spend your short weekend. Coniferous forests and cascading Tiger falls are delights for visitors besides its mesmerizing view

CHAIL

Chail, though situated close to Shimla, is nowhere close to the capital town of Himachal Pradesh. The quite hill station is nestled amidst pine and deodar trees. It is one of the best options for those who love hiking and want to spend some time adoring the beauty the mother earth has to offer.