What is the Orange Peel theory? Know about the viral 'Love Litmus Test'

In today's age of social media, it seems like there is always a new viral trend or challenge taking over the internet. From dance crazes to food challenges, these trends come and go quickly, but there is one recent phenomenon that has caught everyone's attention - the orange peel theory. This theory revolves around the idea that the scent of an orange can determine whether or not someone is truly in love. In this article, we will delve deeper into the concept of orange peel theory and explore the viral love litmus test.

So, what exactly is orange peel theory? Simply put, it is a concept that suggests that the smell of an orange can reveal the true feelings of a person towards their partner. According to this theory, if you are truly in love with your partner, you will peel the entire orange and if you are not in love, you won't.

But where did this theory come from? The origins of the orange peel theory can be traced back to a TikTok video about a text interaction between an ex-couple, according to the Time. One of the couples in the chain of texts had a chat about peeling oranges for the other during their relationship. The video quickly gained traction on social media and became a viral trend among couples and singles alike.

According to the HuffPost report, Kate Truitt, a board-certified psychologist and applied neuroscientist said, “The orange peel theory focuses on the idea that small acts of service are not just about the action itself but about what it represents in the relationship.”

“They signal care, love and commitment, and the repetition of the act enhances the overall health and happiness of the relationship. These gestures, often simple and seemingly mundane, are pivotal in nurturing a loving, supportive and enduring partnership,” she added.

The idea behind this theory is rooted in science. It is believed that the small task of peeling an orange is closely linked to our emotions. The task has been associated with happiness and positivity, making it a perfect indicator for determining someone's feelings towards their partner.

The orange peel theory has gained popularity due to its simplicity and fun element. It is an easy and inexpensive way to test your feelings or your partner's feelings without having to go through any elaborate or expensive procedures. All you need is an orange and your commitment to peel it.

