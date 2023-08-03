What is Fexting? Know how to avoid the most problematic relationship trend in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how to avoid the 'fexting' trend in 2023.

It’s 2023 and technology has advanced and evolved even further than it already had in 2021. But with that comes some trends and activities that are not so healthy for our relationships. One of the most problematic relationship trends of 2023 is called 'fexting', and it’s important to understand what it is and how to avoid it.

Fexting is a combination of the words 'fighting' and 'texting', and it’s basically sending text messages that are meant to be harsh. It can be harmless at first, but if not handled properly, it can quickly become an unhealthy way to communicate with someone. If you have ever had a fight with your partner over text, you know how painful it can be. Fexting - fighting over texts is a common issue in relationships nowadays. It can cause a lot of hurt and misunderstanding. But if you are aware of the potential pitfalls of text-based communication, you can take steps to prevent fexting from happening in your relationship. Here are some tips for avoiding conflict over text messages.

Be mindful of tone: Texting can make it difficult to convey tone, which can lead to misunderstandings. When writing a text, be sure to reread it before sending it to make sure that it conveys the message you’re trying to get across without any misunderstanding.

Take the time to have a real conversation: Texting can be convenient, but it can also be limiting when it comes to having meaningful conversations. If something is bothering you or you want to work through an issue with your partner, take the time to have an actual conversation instead of relying on texting.

Don’t be afraid to talk about the issue in person: Texts are no substitute for face-to-face conversations. If something is causing tension between the two of you, don’t be afraid to bring it up in person and talk about it openly and honestly.

Avoid sending messages when angry: It can be tempting to send an angry text or vent your frustrations over text, but this can often make things worse. Wait until you have had some time to cool off before sending anything, or even better, talk about your feelings in person instead.

Be open and honest: Texts can be misinterpreted easily, so make sure that you are communicating clearly and openly with your partner. Express yourself honestly and openly, and don’t leave any room for misunderstanding or misinterpreting what you are trying to say.

Remember that not everything needs to be answered immediately: Texting can make us feel like we need to respond right away, but this isn’t always the case. Taking your time to think things through before responding can help prevent misunderstandings or hurtful comments that might lead to a fight.

Take a break from texting if needed: If you feel like every conversation is leading to an argument, take a break from texting for a while and focus on talking in person or over the phone instead. This will give both of you time to cool off and think about the situation before responding again.

Fexting can be emotionally draining for both parties involved, but it doesn’t have to be that way. By being aware of the potential pitfalls of text-based communication and taking steps to avoid conflict, you can avoid fexting and have more productive conversations with your partner instead.

Finally, it’s important to remember that fexting should never replace real-life conversations or physical interactions. Text messages are a great way to stay connected, but they should never replace face-to-face contact or conversations in person. This will help ensure that both parties involved are getting what they need out of the relationship and will help keep it healthy and strong over time

