World Wildlife Day 2023: Theme, Significance and History of the day

World Wildlife Day is marked on March 3. It is a global celebration aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting wildlife and their habitats. The day is observed to highlight the numerous species on earth and the vital role they play in maintaining a healthy environment.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 3 as World Wildlife Day in its 68th session on December 20, 2013. The date corresponds to the signing of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The annual global event has since become one of the most critical celebrations worldwide, encouraging governments, organizations, and individuals to take action to protect wildlife and their habitats.

World Wildlife Day Theme & Objective

This year's World Wildlife Day theme is Partnerships for Wildlife Conservation. World Wildlife Day2023 aims to pay tribute and honour the people who are making efforts in preserving wildlife and making a difference.

The primary objective of World Wildlife Day is to bring attention to the challenges that wild animals and plants face globally. It also calls for the need to intensify the fight against wildlife crime, which has significant economic, environmental, and social impacts. Governments, civil society organizations, private sector actors, and individuals are encouraged to work together and take action to safeguard wildlife and ensure its sustainable use.

The day serves as a reminder of how humans can contribute to conservation efforts by preventing activities such as poaching, pollution, urbanization, and habitat destruction. The need to halt biodiversity loss is emphasized in the Sustainable Development Goal 15.

According to reports, millions of people around the world benefit from the use of wild species for medicine, energy, food, materials, and inspiration. However, the accelerating global biodiversity crisis poses a significant threat to these contributions to human well-being. With the increasing population and their needs, over a million species of plants and animals are facing extinction.

