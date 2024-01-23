Why do we celebrate Parakram Diwas on January 23? History, significance and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Parakram Diwas 2024: History, significance and more

Every year on January 23, India witnesses a surge of national pride and spirited remembrance. This is the day we celebrate Parakram Diwas, commemorating the birth anniversary of the iconic freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. But why is Netaji's birthday such a significant occasion, and why is it called Parakram Diwas, meaning "Day of Valor"? Let's delve into the history and significance of this day, exploring the remarkable life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Parakaram Diwas 2024: History

The idea to celebrate January 23rd as Parakram Diwas was officially proposed by the government of India in 2021. It was a decision made to commemorate Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's 124th birth anniversary and pay tribute to his relentless pursuit of India's freedom. Parakram Diwas, which translates to "Day of Valor" or "Day of Courage," holds significant importance in honouring Netaji's legacy and inspiring generations to come.

Parakaram Diwas 2024: Life and legacy of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose

Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha, emerged as a prominent leader with a fervent dedication to India's freedom. Raised in a notable Bengali family, his early education in Cuttack paved the way for his later studies at Scottish Church College and Presidency College in Calcutta. Despite facing expulsion in 1916 due to his nationalist activities, Bose's determination remained unwavering.

In 1921, after excelling in the Indian Civil Service examination in England, Bose chose to return to India, driven by a deep-seated passion for the country's independence. Aligned with the Indian National Congress, he rapidly ascended through the ranks, becoming the president of the All India Youth Congress in 1923. His charismatic leadership led to his presidency of the Indian National Congress in 1938 and 1939, during which he tirelessly worked to fortify the party and galvanize support for the freedom struggle. In 1939, Bose founded the Forward Bloc within the Congress, aiming to unite anti-colonial forces against British rule. Amid World War II, he formed the Indian National Army in 1942, playing a pivotal role in India's fight for independence, capturing the nation's imagination through battles against British forces.

Parakaram Diwas 2024: Significance

Parakram Diwas holds immense significance in honouring the courage and determination of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. It serves as a reminder of his unwavering spirit and selfless service to the nation. The observance of this day aims to inspire Indians, especially the youth, to emulate his bravery, perseverance, and patriotic fervour in the face of adversity.

Netaji's leadership of the Indian National Army and his establishment of the Azad Hind Government exemplify his commitment to the cause of freedom. Parakram Diwas encourages individuals to embrace these values and work towards a stronger, united, and independent India.