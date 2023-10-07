When is Durga Puja 2023? Know date, Puja timing, history and other important details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know the date, timing, history and other important details of Durga Puja 2023.

It is that time of the year when Hindus across India wait with bated breath for the goddess Durga to arrive. Every year, ardent devotees of the goddess gather for the celebration of Durga Puja, which is one of the most important religious festivals of the Hindu community. This year, in 2023, Durga Puja will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare from 14th October to 24th October. Durga Puja is celebrated with great excitement in states like Bengal, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Tripura and Jharkhand. The 5-day festival in Bengal is observed as Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and Vijayadashami.

The festival of Durga Puja commemorates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. It is believed that Goddess Durga fought him for nine days and nights and was victorious on the tenth day, also known as Vijayadashami. This day is celebrated as Dussehra and marks the end of Durga Puja.

Durga Puja 2023 Calendar

Day Date Mahalaya Saturday October 14, 2023 Maha Panchami Thursday October 19, 2023 Maha Sashti Friday October 20, 2023 Maha Saptami Saturday October 21, 2023 Maha Ashtami Sunday October 22, 2023 Maha Navami Monday October 23, 2023 Vijaya Dashami Tuesday October 24, 2023

The celebration commences on Shashthi, which is the first day of Navaratri. On this day, idols of Goddess Durga are placed in homes or in pandals (temporary stages) set up in public places. The idols are known as 'Maa Durga' and are offered puja (worship) over the next five days. During this time, devotees recite mantras from the Vedic scriptures in her honour and offer prayers to her.

On Maha Navami (the ninth day), a special puja called 'Kumari Puja' is performed. On this day, young unmarried girls are revered as manifestations of Goddess Durga and are offered prayers and food. On Dashami (the tenth day), devotees bid adieu to Maa Durga and offer her a symbolic farewell with aarti. During this time, people also exchange sweets with their friends and family members as a gesture of goodwill.

The festival of Durga Puja is considered to be an auspicious occasion for Hindus and brings with it joy and happiness in the lives of people belonging to this community. It is a time for celebrating the victory of good over evil, as well as a time for coming together with family and friends to revel in the beauty of this festival. Moreover, it also marks a time for renewal and rejuvenation, as well as an opportunity to pay homage to Goddess Durga.

So if you are looking forward to celebrating Durga Puja this year in 2023 then mark your calendars from 16th October to 21st October! Get ready to immerse yourself in the spirit of this beautiful festival and take home some wonderful memories.

