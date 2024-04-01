'We will make next year even bigger and better': Nita Ambani extends heartfelt gratitude on NMACC anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nita Ambani extends gratitude on the NMACC anniversary

Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, recently celebrated the anniversary of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with heartfelt gratitude and enthusiasm. It has been a year since the grand inauguration of this magnificent cultural hub, and Mrs. Ambani's reflections resonate with the vibrancy and passion that has defined its journey. Addressing the gathering, Nita Ambani said, “It’s a year already. And what a year it’s been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC."

She further reminisced about the inaugural night, where every moment was steeped in anticipation and excitement. She vividly recalled the overwhelming response from the audience, their thunderous applause echoing through the halls, reaffirming the significance of the endeavour embarked upon. It was a momentous occasion that signalled the beginning of something truly special, a platform dedicated to celebrating the arts, nurturing talent, and fostering a deeper appreciation for India's diverse cultural tapestry.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Nita Ambani thanked the audience for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the past year. “I stand before you with a heart full of joy and a deep sense of gratitude. Thank you for an extraordinary year of firsts! Your presence has energised us. Your appreciation has inspired us. And your love for the arts and our beloved country has shaped this beautiful journey. Dil sa dhanyawad," she exclaimed.

She further added, “I am also immensely grateful to all the artists from India and around the world who have blessed and trusted us with their art. In the last 366 days, we have hosted 670 artists, 700 shows, and over one million audiences at NMACC. Our Art House has had several cutting-edge exhibitions that the world has ever seen. Through Swadesh, we have given a global platform to artisans from the remotest villages and smallest towns of our nation.”

From groundbreaking theatrical performances to iconic musicals, from classical renditions to contemporary expressions, the centre has been a melting pot of artistic brilliance. Through initiatives like Swadesh, it has provided a global platform for artisans from every corner of India, showcasing the richness of our cultural heritage.

Speaking about the centre, Nita Ambani said, “Mukesh and I together had a dream to create a centre that would be a centre of art, culture, and knowledge. There should be a centre, here music gets new notes, the dance gets new rhythm, art gets a new home, and artists get a new sky."

She ended her speech by saying, “As we complete one year of NMACC, we look ahead with renewed purpose and enthusiasm. Together with your support… and the enthusiasm of our talented artists we will endeavour to make next year even bigger and better."

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was formally inaugurated on March 31, 2023. The NMACC was founded to use performing, visual, and costume arts to present the multisensory journey of India's rich cultural past. It is situated in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, inside the Jio World Centre.

