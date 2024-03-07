Nita Ambani promotes 'Swadeshi' values as she dons handloom Kanchipuram with initials of Anant, Radhika

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nita Ambani promotes 'Swadeshi' values as she wears a handloom saree at the event.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been the talk of the town. From extravagant celebrations to star-studded guest lists, the Ambani family has left no stone unturned in making it a grand affair. However, amidst all the glitz and glamour, there was a noticeable moment that stood out and caught everyone's attention - Nita Ambani's choice of attire.

As the mother of the groom, Nita Ambani's outfit for the pre-wedding event was expected to be nothing less than stunning. Dressed in a beautiful hand-made 'Kanchipuram' saree, Mrs Ambani exuded elegance and grace. But what made her choice of attire even more significant was her promotion of 'Swadeshi' values by opting for a locally made handloom saree.

In recent times, there has been a growing movement towards promoting indigenous handloom and traditional weaves in India. Now, yesterday, the whole Ambani family attended the dinner that Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani arranged for all of the Reliance employees in Jamnagar.

The saree that Nita Ambani wore at the event was a beautiful creation of traditional weavers. The saree was etched with the initials Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and was made from pure Kanchipuram silk, making it a perfect blend of traditional and modern elements. Nita Ambani's decision to wear a handloom saree at such a high-profile event is a clear indication of her support for the 'Swadeshi' movement.

In awe of the divine elegance embodied in this saree, each intricate detail pays homage to the grandeur of temples, sacred edifices, and sculptures. Painstakingly crafted, it seamlessly weaves together a catalogue of 102 traditional Kanchipuram silk saree motifs, creating a singular masterpiece that resonates with the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and craftsmanship.

Nita accessorised her magnificent saree with a matching, semi-sleeved blouse that featured elaborate embroidery to accentuate its beauty. With her dewy base, smokey eyes, nude lips, and red bindi, her look was flawless. Nita further enhanced her look by wearing beautiful jewellery and accessorising her bun hairstyle with a gajra. Notably, what captivated viewers was Nita's choice of jewellery. She wore a large raanihaar, matching rings, earrings, and kadas made of diamonds that went perfectly with her royal attire.

The saree is a masterpiece handcrafted by weavers from South India who have honed their art over generations and is a statement of her deep-rooted respect for traditional Indian craftsmanship. An ardent patron of Indian arts and culture, Mrs Ambani has utilised the pre-wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika to shine a spotlight on the unparalleled skill of local artisans and also, at the recent Reliance event. The Swadeshi movement empowers communities and preserves age-old craftsmanship.

