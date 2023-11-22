Thanksgiving Day 2023: Why do we celebrate this harvest festival?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why we celebrate Thanksgiving.

Every year the excitement for Thanksgiving Day fills the hearts of many when the air becomes chilly and the leaves begin to change colours. Families and friends gather around a table filled with delicious food and give thanks for all of their blessings. This year, Thanksgiving Day will be celebrated on November 23. But have you ever stopped to wonder why we celebrate this harvest festival?

The first Thanksgiving can be traced back to 1621 when the Pilgrims and Native Americans came together to celebrate a successful harvest. The Pilgrims, who had arrived in America the previous year, had struggled to survive due to a harsh winter and lack of resources. However, with the help of the Native Americans, they were able to learn how to cultivate crops and sustain themselves. To show their gratitude, the Pilgrims held a three-day feast that included turkey, corn, pumpkin and other foods from their bountiful harvest.

For many years, Thanksgiving was celebrated sporadically and not as a national holiday. It wasn't until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday to be celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. This was done as a way to bring the country together during a time of the Civil War.

Over time, Thanksgiving has evolved into a holiday that goes beyond just giving thanks for a good harvest. It has become a day for families and friends to come together and express their gratitude for all of their blessings. It is a day filled with love, laughter, and delicious food.

What is the theme of Thanksgiving 2023?

This year, the theme of Thanksgiving Day is "The West Kept Secret: decorate your float, entry or costumes."

Why do we continue to celebrate this harvest festival in modern times?

Thanksgiving Day serves as a reminder of our agricultural roots. Despite advancements in technology and urbanization, agriculture remains an essential part of our society. Thanksgiving is a way to honour the hard work and dedication of farmers who provide us with the food we need to survive.

Moreover, Thanksgiving brings people together. In a world where people are increasingly becoming disconnected due to technology, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the importance of human connection. Gathering around a table with loved ones, sharing a meal, and creating memories is what makes Thanksgiving so special. It is a day when families put aside their differences and come together in love and appreciation.

